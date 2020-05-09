Strictly's Gorka Marquez reveals daughter Mia will be dancing in Blackpool this year Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia will turn one in July

It seems Strictly Come Dancing will be introducing a new dancer this year – Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia. The Spanish dance professional joined his Strictly colleague Janette Manrara for an Instagram live on Friday night and jokingly revealed that Mia, who turns one in July, will be joining him in Blackpool this year.

"Strictly's around the corner, fingers crossed everything goes according to plan," Janette said, before adding: "Little Mia will be watching daddy, fingers crossed."

"She's going to be dancing in Blackpool this year," Gorka quickly said.

"She loves dancing, have you seen her dancing? When we play music, she dances!" the 29-year-old added, before encouraging his daughter to show off her clapping skills.

This year's trip to Blackpool will be Mia's second as mum Gemma took her last November to watch her dad and the fellow Strictly stars rehearse ahead of the main show. At the time, Mia was only four months old, so she was unable to impress the gang with her dancing skills, something she will definitely be able to do now as she has already clearly taken after her dad.

Last month, Gorka revealed that he had taught his nine-month-old daughter how to dance reggaeton.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Strictly professional shared the most adorable father-daughter clips, which showed both dancing to Maluma and Ricky Martin's latest hit No se Me Quita. "Lockdown memories... #stayathome #lockdown #memories #friday #daddysgirl @maluma @ricky_martin," he wrote alongside a cute picture of the pair and several videos. Sharing the same clip on his stories, he wrote: "So small and already dancing reggaeton!"

In one of the videos, Mia can be seen wiggling her bottom whilst smiling at the camera. The sweet and funny moment didn't go unnoticed by Gorka's friends and fans, with Strictly's Karen Hauer commenting: "Her little wiggle!!!" and actor Anthony Quinlan, Dianne Buswell's former partner, writing: "Haha she’s got the moves mate".

Amy Dowden, Luba Mushtuk and Johannes Radebe were also quick to comment, telling the proud dad how adorable little Mia was.