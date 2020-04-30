Gwyneth Paltrow has the most incredible home office inside her LA mansion

Gwyneth Paltrow has given fans another glimpse inside her stunning Los Angeles home, this time in what looked to be her home office. The lifestyle guru was chatting with actress Julianne Hough in a live on Goop's YouTube channel and was sitting at her desk in the spacious area. Behind the Hollywood star was a wall-to-ceiling bookcase filled with rows of photobooks and novels. The room also featured an off-grey sofa with a cream throw and a Nordic-style armchair. In the background of the video, a black-framed fireplace with decorative candles could also be seen, along with a wicker chair and a wooden coffee table.

Gwyneth Paltrow has an incredible study in her LA mansion

The Hollywood star lives in Brentwood with her two teenage children Apple, 16, and Moses, 15, and husband Brad Falchuk. The celebrity couple have been married since 2018, but only moved in with each other last year. The Hollywood star had told the Sunday Times that beforehand, they would spend about half the week under the same roof. "All my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn't change a thing," she said. Gwyneth later gave an update on their living situation to InStyle, revealing: "Married life has been really good. We took a year to let everybody in the family take it in and let the dust settle."

The Goop founder is isolating with her two children Apple and Moses

During their quarantine, Gwyneth has been sharing videos of her time at home, including several videos from inside her stylish kitchen, which has been the room her family have been enjoying spending time in the most. Over the past few weeks, Moses has appeared in several cooking videos posted on his mum's social media, including one of him helping to make some dipping sauces for dumplings. During another culinary session, the teenager helped Gwyneth recreate the first-ever recipe that had been sent out on Goop in 2008, which consisted of turkey ragu and vegetables.

Moses has been helping his mum in the kitchen while in lockdown

Gwyneth shares her two children with ex Chris Marin, who lives nearby. The pair have remained on good terms since their split, and the star even shared a sweet photo of the Coldplay star on her Instagram account earlier in the month as part of her birthday tribute to their son. The family had a great time marking Moses' special day in lockdown, and made sure that he didn't miss out on the fun. The teenager received a sweet surprise from his friends on his big day, who turned up in his driveway in their cars to participate in a birthday parade, complete with balloons, music, and cake. Gwyneth shared footage of the celebrations on social media, and it looked like a good time was had by all.

