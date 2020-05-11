Catherine Zeta-Jones shares rare family photo taken shortly after she gave birth

Catherine Zeta-Jones opened up the family photo album on Sunday in celebration of Mother's Day in the States. The Welsh actress shared a sweet black-and-white snapshot on Instagram taken shortly after the arrival of one of her two children. Catherine, 50, can be seen holding her tiny baby in her arms, while her proud mum Patricia sits by her side. Both ladies are looking directly at the camera, and smiling. The Hollywood actress wrote: "To my darling Mam on Mother's Day. Although it's not mother's day in Wales today, I just wanted to say 'I love you Mam'."

Catherine Zeta-Jones shares a sweet family photo in celebration of Mother's Day

Catherine, who shares son Dylan, 19, and Carys, 17, with her husband Michael Douglas, enjoys a close relationship with both her parents. The star was raised in Swansea, and is the only daughter of Patricia and David Jones. Catherine is Patricia and David's middle child; she has an older brother, David, and a younger brother, Lyndon. The Darling Buds of May actress previously spoke about how supportive her parents were when she was growing up. Despite coming from a modest background, they sent Catherine to dance and ballet lessons from a young age, and enrolled her in a private school in Swansea. On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Catherine revealed: "My dad owned a candy factory and my mother was a seamstress so I was brought up with her sticking me with pins for costumes. They were supportive, very supportive."

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys shares glimpse inside family's incredible garden

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones' son Dylan entertains sister Carys during lockdown

In October last year, Catherine shared a rare photo of her parents as she celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary on Instagram. Patricia appears in the foreground of the picture, looking very chic in a white swimsuit, wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses, as she relaxes on a sun lounger. David, meanwhile, can be seen in the background, sitting in the shade on a cushioned bench. "Happy anniversary to my amazing parents," Catherine captioned the picture. "Seen here chilling by the pool after 53 years of marriage. Love you with all my heart."