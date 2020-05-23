Keith Lemon's wife Jill looks just like Kate Middleton in gorgeous rare photo

Keith Lemon tends to keep his private life out of the spotlight, but the Through the Keyhole star made an exception as he shared a rare photo of his wife Jill. The Instagram snap went down a treat with fans, with many comparing Jill to a range of stunning celebrities, including the Duchess of Cambridge! "I thought it was Kate Middleton," one fan replied to the close-up photo of Jill. "Prince William might be jealous," another joked. Others compared the beauty therapist to model Kelly Brook and celebrity chef Nigella, while one commented: "I thought it was Elizabeth Hurley." Others likened Jill to former gymnast Gabby Logan and sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher.

Keith paid tribute to his wife on Valentine's Day

Keith shared the rare photo to mark Valentine's Day, writing: "Appy Valentine's Day beautiful lady." In his typical jokey style, the comedian quipped: "I would finish with my super hot French girlfriend for a bit of hang time with you. Whoever you are. DM me! I'm Keith Lemon from the telly x." The Through the Keyhole presenter – whose real name is Leigh Francis – married his sweetheart Jill in October 2002 at Allerton Castle in North Yorkshire.

The couple went on to welcome two daughters, Matilda and Dolly. In 2017, the couple stepped out for Jonathan Ross' annual star-studded Halloween party, which also happened to be their wedding anniversary. Keith shared two photos of the pair in their fancy dress costumes with the heartfelt message: "What a lovely anniversary evening. Together 25 years! Married 14 years! Love you Mrs F ever since we were kids xxxxxxxxxx. Love you very much Mrs Francis."

Keith's wife Jill rarely makes public appearances

In public, Keith is known by his alter-ego Keith Lemon. But he has previously revealed that he was convinced by Jill to collect the Best Digital Programme award for Celebrity Juice as himself. "I promised her Keith wouldn't be there so we could just have a bit of time on our own being normal," he told The Sun. "You can tell it's me instead of Keith because I've got my hair tied back into a tiny bun." He added: "My executive producer, Leon Wilson, said it feels like I'm coming out! But I won't be doing it again. I don't want anyone to know who I really am – I prefer being Keith. Everyone goes a bit weird when it's just me."

