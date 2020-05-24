Why Princess Charlotte may not return to school straight away when her classes restart The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are currently home-schooling Prince George and Princess Charlotte

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's daughter Princess Charlotte, five, is in reception class at Thomas's Battersea, which according to The Sunday Times, is expected to follow government guidance and bring back children in this year group, along with Year 1 and Year 6 students, as of June. However, Prince William and Kate's son, Prince George, six, is in Year 2, and the publication reports that the royal couple are considering keeping Charlotte at home, as they want to keep their children together so that they can maintain their lockdown routine. The family are currently isolating at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, having gone there at the beginning of the lockdown.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch Princess Charlotte's cutest moments

William and Kate have spoken about their experiences with homeschooling over the past few months, admitting that it was "challenging" at times during an appearance on BBC Breakfast. The doting parents also revealed that they had kept their oldest children in the dark about the Easter holidays so they could continue to homeschool during the break. Kate told Tina Daheley: "Don't tell the children, we've actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean." She added: "The children have got such stamina I don't know how. Honestly. You get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you've done in that day. So you pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day - they have had a lovely time - but it is amazing how much you can cram into one day that's for sure."

MORE: Prince William reveals how Kate Middleton has been supporting him

Princess Charlotte may remain at home when her school year goes back in June

In an appearance on This Morning earlier in May, Kate also said that George wasn’t so happy about the fact that his little sister was getting more exciting school projects. The Duchess said: "George gets very upset because he wants to do Charlotte's projects. Because making things like spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work!"

Prince George has been envious of his little sister's fun homeschooling projects

READ: Mike Tindall opens up about homeschooling daughter Mia

The royal children have been learning their curriculum through online learning platforms. HELLO!'s Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey explained: "While details around the children's schooling will always remain private, HELLO! understands that Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be taught their lessons through online learning platforms. We know that education is extremely important to the Duchess of Cambridge through her early year's work and no doubt, Kate will be doing everything to ensure that her children have the resources they need during this period." --

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.