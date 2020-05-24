Katie Holmes rarely shares photos on Instagram, but over the weekend the Dawson's Creek star posted a stunning age-defying picture of herself relaxing outside in the sunshine. The mother-of-one looked incredibly youthful in the photo, wearing minimal makeup as she stood outside in the park. From the looks of the shot, the protective mum was posing alongside her teenage daughter Suri Cruise, 14, but had cropped her out of the snapshot to protect her privacy. Fans adored the sweet picture, and many took to commenting on it. One wrote: "Beautiful! You shine, stay safe Katie, Suri and her family," while another commented: "Beautiful person and background." A third added: "Wishes sent to you Katie, Suri and family."

Katie Holmes shared a gorgeous photo of herself during a walk with daughter Suri

The Hollywood star has been isolating at home in New York during the lockdown, but after sharing a photo of her surroundings at the beginning of the month, eagle-eyed fans now think that the actress has moved to Ohio. After posting a picture of a tree on Instagram last week, one follower commented:" You must be home in Ohio!" while another added: "I thought the same." A third wrote: "Is this possibly Ohio?" Katie grew up in Toledo and last year she went back to her hometown to deliver a commencement speech to the graduates of the University of Toledo.

The Dawson's Creek star is incredibly close with her daughter

The actress spoke about how her parents supported her dreams after she was discouraged as a young actress, telling students: "My mum saw the look on my face, which was pretty discouraged, and she ushered me out there… Kate, don't worry. You have nothing to be ashamed about. You are you and you are who you are and you are from where you're from. Go in, have fun, be yourself. The next audition I had, I nailed." Katie is incredibly close to her family, and is the youngest of five children, with three sisters and a brother. Her parents and sibling are still based in Ohio, and the star often goes back to visit them.

During the lockdown, Katie and Suri have been finding creative ways to keep entertained, and earlier in the month, the actress shared a picture of them wearing clothes that they had customised with tie-dye – the latest trend. In April, meanwhile, the mother-daughter duo celebrated Suri's 14th birthday. Katie made sure her daughter had a day to remember and shared a sweet photo on Instagram of the teen sitting at the table surrounded by presents and wearing a crown made from roses and tied up with cream ribbon.

