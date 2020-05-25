Kelly Brook surprises boyfriend with the most incredible birthday cake The pair began dating in 2015

e Kelly Brook celebrated her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi's 35th birthday with an incredible surprise on Bank Holiday Monday. The Heart FM radio DJ shared photos of the bespoke cake she'd ordered for her model beau on Instagram, which was made by Manchester-based bakery, Zara Cakes. The three-tier creation was decorated with superhero and video game characters, including Super Mario, Dragon Ball and Spiderman. On top was a fondant figurine of Jeremy, dressed in a Judogi, complete with black belt.

WATCH: Kelly Brook shares glimpse of her stunning garden at London home

On her Instagram Stories, the 40-year-old shared the set-up for her boyfriend's birthday in their gorgeous London home. The cake formed the centrepiece of a table with an array of cupcakes, boxes of popcorn and presents, complete with personalised wrapping paper, that featured photos of Jeremy's face. Two giant number balloons depicting the Italian model's age floated above the sweet treats.

Kelly revealed on her Instagram Stories that the pair had enjoyed a walk in the park on Bank Holiday, with the former model looking gorgeous in a floaty blue shirt dress and a straw panama hat. She also shared videos of her and Jeremy making their own homemade pizza, cooking them in an outside oven in her stunning garden before they enjoyed a movie night.

Kelly and Jeremy are currently isolating at their £3million home in north London, and she has been carrying out a number of home improvement projects during the lockdown, including transforming her home office.

The model also has a second property in Kent – a 15th-century cottage that boasts expansive gardens with an outdoor swimming pool, a walled rose garden, a wildflower meadow and even an award-winning gin hut.

