Kelly Brook has a love of gardening and has even shared her tips with viewers on This Morning in the past, so it's no surprise she has transformed the garden at her London home into something truly special. The Heart FM radio DJ made the most of the spring sunshine by enjoying a barbeque at home with her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi on Sunday, and shared a video inside their walled garden.

The couple's outdoor space has a spacious lawn where Kelly cooked their food on a Big Green Egg barbeque, which costs almost £1,500. Kelly panned the camera around to her boyfriend, who was standing next to the patio area, where they have a long dining table with metal seats.

"It's his birthday next week! I'm talking about it every day and he's not bothered! I love birthdays sooo much!" Kelly captioned the clip, before sharing close-up photos of some of the plants she has in the garden.

Kelly and Jeremy are currently isolating at their £3million home in north London, and she has been carrying out a number of home improvement projects during the lockdown, including transforming her home office.

Kelly has a love of gardening and proudly showcased her outdoor space on Instagram

The model also has a second property in Kent – a 15th-century cottage that boasts expansive gardens with an outdoor swimming pool, a walled rose garden, a wildflower meadow and even an award-winning gin hut. Speaking about her passion for gardening, Kelly has said in the past: "Ever since I was young I've always loved being outside. But it wasn't until I had my own garden that I really became a passionate gardener. I've learned about so many varieties of plants and I've been able to watch my garden establish year after year."

The 40-year-old also revealed she has tried to create different areas of her garden which combine to make something truly spectacular. "I like to think of my garden like most people think about their homes by creating different rooms, with every room having its own atmosphere," she said. "Some more formal and some more wild. But together they all really complement each other."

