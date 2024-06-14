Princess Andre wows in incredible photos and dad Peter couldn't be more supportive

Princess Andre's modelling career is taking off and nobody is more supportive than her doting dad Peter Andre.

On Thursday, the 16-year-old posed up a storm in a variety of Pretty Little Thing outfits - a brand that she models for - for a fabulous Instagram post, and the Mysterious Girl singer was one of the first to weigh in.

© Instagram Princess looked so beautiful in the outfits

The featured image showed Princess donning a vibrant pink co-ord comprised of a strapless 'Barbie' pink top and matching maxi skirt.

"Which fit is your favourite? [heart eyes emoji]?" Princess asked her loyal fans in the caption.

The vibrant two-piece also featured a baby-pink panel on the top both the top and skirt. Princess added a pretty pink shoulder bag and a heart-shaped pendant necklace to complete her look.

© Instagram Dad Peter was particularly taken with the red cowboy hat

Meanwhile, another photo in the update saw Princess rocking a grey co-ord, this time adding a cherry red cowboy hat, matching her slip-on red heels.

"That hat would rock on stage. Can I borrow it?" Peter penned in the comments.

Meanwhile, Princess' mum, Katie Price, added: "My baby girl [red love heart emoji]. A third photo showed the teen rocking a cherry red bodycon dress.

© Instagram The teen was also pictured wearing a cherry red dress

Princess has taken a lot after her model mother, who, in her teens and 20s sported the same waist-length curls as her daughter.

Princess's iconic tresses took front and centre of the dazzling snaps and were worn down in their full glory, cascading past her shoulders.

© Getty Princess has inherited her mum's ringlets

As for her makeup, Princess opted for her usual natural combination of light brushes of mascara, warm bronzer and subtle pink lipstick, perfectly complimenting the pink floral background of the first photo.

The glamorous images were a diversion from Princess' laid-back appearance on Sunday when she stepped out at Soccer Aid.

© Instagram Princess made a laid-back appearance at Soccar Aid

The model and influencer swapped her iconic curls for a rather different do, sweeping her straightened locks into a slicked-back ponytail that she parted dramatically in the centre.

As for her outfit, Princess opted for a a black long-sleeved crop top and light blue baggy jeans. She paired her sporty look with a pair of Nike dunks.