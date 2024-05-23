Princess Andre twins alongside mum Katie Price in touching tribute

Princess Andre is the image of her former model mother, Katie Price, and on Wednesday, the 16-year-old influencer twinned with her mum in a stunning photo.

The teenager shared the snap on her Instagram Stories in honour of Katie's 46th birthday. The pair wore matching pink jumpers and looked beautiful, glammed up to the nines with fluttery fake eyelashes rosy blusher and nude lipstick.

© Instagram Princess is the image of her former model mother

"Happy birthday to my beautiful mum @katieprice," she penned alongside a red love heart emoji. Despite their contrasting blonde and raven looks, the pair looked so alike.

In the image, Princess swapped her iconic blonde curls for a smooth and silky straight style, but her usual tight ringlets are a trait passed down from her now-brunette mother.

© Getty Princess has inherited her mum's ringlets

Back in her modelling days, Katie used to sport the same waist-length curly locks as her eldest daughter.

Princess has followed in her mother's footsteps and in recent months kick-started her own modelling career which has seen her land contracts with fashion brand Pretty Little Thing and Superdrug.

On Tuesday, Princess was beaming as she saw herself for the first time as the face of Studio London when she walked into Superdrug.

Princess is the new face of Studio London

"Went into Superdrug not expecting to see this," she penned alongside the image.

As well as the model in the making, Katie shares her son Junior, 18, with her ex-husband, Peter Andre.

Peter has since remarried and welcomed three children with his wife, Emily Andre. Their youngest daughter, Arabella Rose, was born on 2 April.

Peter praised his "incredible children" Princess and Junior, at the time of Arabella's birth, as, just hours after welcoming their sibling into the world, they jetted across the world to Australia, to visit their poorly grandmother.

Alongside a video of the sibling pair Down Under, Peter penned the words: "Junior and princess. The fact that you drove to Somerset to be with us hours before and the days that followed to see the arrival of your baby sister, AND THEN to get on a plane and travel 12,000 miles to be with your grandmother in a very difficult time for her shows me what beautiful children you are.

"I will never forget this moment. Thank you for being truly amazing. Love you all so much. Keep cuddling mum for me please and tell her I love her and we will come out soon." Peter and Emily also share children, Amelia and Theo.