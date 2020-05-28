Kate Garraway in tears as she marks last Clap for Carers whilst Derek remains in intensive care

Kate Garraway has shared an emotional post updating fans on her husband Derek Draper's condition as she marked the last Clap For Carers, an event she has marked with her children, Darcey and Billy, for the last ten weeks whilst Derek continues to battle COVID-19 in intensive care.

Taking to her Instagram, the Good Morning Britain star revealed that Derek is still in intensive care, and that she remains hopeful he will recover soon. "Hear this might be the last clap for carers so Billy thought we should get the drums out to go out in style!. Its been such a source of weekly comfort for them & me & I must admit I felt the tears come tonight to think it’s coming to an end before Derek’s ordeal with us... But whether we clap or not next Thursday my eternal thanks to all in the #nhs goes on," Kate wrote.

Kate Garraway shared a clip of her son Billy at the final clap for carers

She added: "They are keeping Derek alive & everyone of them is fighting as hard as Derek is to give us the chance to be reunited. Hope has to keep us all going doesn’t it? I am having to find new ways of staying strong everyday for Darcey & Billy, as I know Derek would want me to. It’s not easy but when I think of how hard Derek is fighting & the bravery of all in the #nhs it helps . Thanks so much for all your messages & thanks for sharing on club Garraway.com. Standing together & learning from each other has to get us all through. #hope #love #clapthecarers #wherethereslifethereshope."

Kate's husband has been in hospital since March

Last week, the 53-year-old revealed that her husband's battle was "far from over". Sharing a video showing her two children clapping outside their family home, Kate wrote: "I didn't even know Darcey had bought this T-shirt online (with my card!) until she emerged tonight but I do know how grateful she is to the #nhs - I couldn't be prouder of how she & Billy have coped with these past two horrific months for our family - always finding ways of lifting our spirits & staying strong even when they can see me wobbling. It's so wonderful to see little green shoots of hope that this dreadful disease is easing and that hopefully soon we might all be able to see each other again and hug our nearest and dearest."

She continued: "But the journey for me and my family seems to be far from over as every day my heart sinks as I learn new & devastating ways this virus has more battles for Derek to fight. But he is still HERE & so there is still hope. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to anyone who will be affected by this, not just for the next few weeks but for the foreseeable future. That will be the case for many who have suffered from the disease, but also the frontline workers who have been helping to treat the worst affected. The physical and mental scars will run deep and so we need to stick together far beyond the end of lockdown. Thank you so much for all your messages. I am going to share more of the things that have been keeping me going on clubgarraway.com. And I would love to hear more of your challenges & thoughts there too. Sharing is such a comfort. #hope #staypositive #clapthecarers."