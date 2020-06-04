Kate Garraway returns to Good Morning Britain to talk about husband Derek Draper's fight with coronavirus

Kate Garraway will appear on Good Morning Britain on Friday morning to discuss her husband Derek Draper's battle with COVID-19. Sharing a post on Twitter on Thursday evening, GMB wrote: "Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper has been fighting for his life against coronavirus. Tomorrow, from 7 am, she joins Ben and Ranvir, to speak about how her family has been coping over the past nine weeks."

Kate Garraway's husband is still in a coma

The star had made it a weekly ritual to share news of her husband's fight every Thursday after 8 pm following Clap For Careers. Last week, she wrote on Instagram: "Hear this might be the last clap for carers so Billy thought we should get the drums out to go out in style!. Its been such a source of weekly comfort for them & me & I must admit I felt the tears come tonight to think it’s coming to an end while our fear for Derek goes on. But even if we don’t clap next Thursday it won’t diminish my eternal thanks to all in the #nhs ."

She added: "They are keeping Derek alive & every one of them is fighting as hard as Derek is to give us the chance to be reunited. Hope has to keep us all going, doesn’t it? I am having to find new ways of staying strong every day for Darcey & Billy, as I know Derek would want me to. It’s not easy but when I think of how hard Derek is fighting & the bravery of all in the #nhs it helps. Thanks so much for all your messages & thanks for sharing on club Garraway.com. Standing together & learning from each other has to get us all through. #hope #love #clapthecarers #wherethereslifethereshope."

Kate and her family clapped for careers weekly

It's been a tough few months for the 53-year-old, who has received an outpouring of support from her more than 796,000 fans, her celebrity friends and her Good Morning Britain colleagues since her husband contracted the terrible disease.

This week, Susanna Reid opened up how much Clap for Our Carers meant to Kate, revealing in her Daily Mail column: "It will be strange this evening when we don't all gather on our doorsteps, pots and pans in hand, to Clap For Our Carers. It has become a national ritual to honour our wonderful NHS medical teams and all those who have saved lives during this crisis. Although officially this has come to an end, I'm sure many people will continue to mark 8pm in their own way, even if just taking a moment for reflection."

She continued: "It has been a time of unity with people around us, and I know that it has been a source of great comfort for my dear friend and ITV colleague Kate Garraway, whose husband Derek Draper has been in a critical care unit with Covid-19 for ten weeks. Kate's moving Instagram posts every Thursday evening have kept everyone connected. Both Kate and Derek are in my thoughts every day."