Susanna Reid has opened up about how she is keeping her Good Morning Britain co-star Kate Garraway in her thoughts following the end of the Clap For Our Carers campaign. Writing about Kate's difficult situation in a piece for the Daily Mail, Susanna explained: "It will be strange this evening when we don’t all gather on our doorsteps, pots and pans in hand, to Clap For Our Carers. It has become a national ritual to honour our wonderful NHS medical teams and all those who have saved lives during this crisis. Although officially this has come to an end, I’m sure many people will continue to mark 8 pm in their own way, even if just taking a moment for reflection."

Susanna spoke about her co-star, Kate

Speaking about how much the clapping meant for Kate, whose husband Derek Draper is critically ill with coronavirus in hospital, she continued: "It has been a time of unity with people around us, and I know that it has been a source of great comfort for my dear friend and ITV colleague Kate Garraway, whose husband Derek Draper has been in a critical care unit with Covid-19 for ten weeks. Kate’s moving Instagram posts every Thursday evening have kept everyone connected. Both Kate and Derek are in my thoughts every day."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lorraine praises Kate Garraway for coping with husband's illness

READ: Ben Shephard and Piers Morgan send their love to Kate Garraway after watching her break down in tears

The Good Morning Britain team have been full of support for Kate during this very difficult time, as Ben Shephard and Piers Morgan have also sent her well wishes. After seeing Kate in tears while clapping in late May, Piers wrote: "This breaks my heart. Few happier, more positive people than @kategarraway. Or a more loyal, decent friend & colleague." He added: "So many families like hers going through so much unimaginable anguish in this crisis. Sending all my love to Kate and continuing to root for Derek." Ben added: "Sending love to Kate, Derek, Billy and Darcey, and all of you out there."

WATCH: Ben Shephard apologises to Jason Watkins after GMB interview is cut short