This Morning's finance expert Martin Lewis has revealed the one thing he can no longer do since welcoming his daughter, Sapphire, in 2012 – riding a motorbike.

Speaking to Lauren Laverne on Desert Island Discs on Sunday morning, the 48-year-old opened up about his daughter, the loss of his mother at the age of 11 and also his wife Lara.

The money expert also revealed that working on This Morning was always his dream

When asked to choose his last song to play on the radio show, Martin revealed it was dedicated to his wife of nine years, and reminisced about the early days of their relationship whilst explaining why he was choosing the specific song:

"When we started going out, in the days when she would allow me to do this, I'm banned now since we had a child, I'm not allowed to ride a motorbike anymore," he said.

"We would occasionally hire a motorbike when we were on holiday and we'd sit there and we'd sing this song in the sun, on the back of a moped, both wearing helmets, being safe, I should note," he added, before revealing how special the song is to them.

Martin and Lara welcomed their only daughter on 2012

"So this was the first song we danced to at our wedding, so this is the song for my wife. This is Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons – Can't Take My Eyes Off You," he said, as he introduced the track to the listeners of the show.

Earlier in the interview, the journalist revealed his hidden talent – dancing.

"I need to admit something here that will be difficult for listeners of Desert Island Discs to hear, but I've never really listened to music. Music has not been a big part of my life. I've haven't really ever bought a record or a tape or a CD until I had my daughter," he confessed.

"But there was one period in my life when music played a slightly more important role in my life because in my thirties I got really into dancing which will surprise some people. And I used to go out and probably dance 15-20 hours a week, partner dancing, lifts and swings and turns and spins and I wasn't bad. I had quite good feet, thank you very much," he said, before requesting to listen to Ricky Martin's Livin' La Vida Loca hit.