Martin Lewis forced to defend wife Lara Lewington as fans accuse them of breaking social distancing rule The couple have joined forces to produce Martin's ITV series

Martin Lewis and his wife Lara Lewington united forces on Thursday night to successfully pull off The Martin Lewis Money Show, which is filmed live from their family home.

As she has been doing every week since self-isolation began, Lara, who is a presenter for BBC's tech show Click, stepped in to help produce Martin's popular ITV series from his office, which has been turned into a TV studio since the lockdown began.

"Wrong studio, wrong channel, but time for my behind the scenes job... nearly showtime @itvMLshow," Lara tweeted ahead of its start alongside a picture of them posing side by side.

Martin and Lara have been married since 2009

The couple's fans were delighted with the rare selfie but some followers were convinced that they were breaking social-distancing rules, not realising that the pair are actually husband and wife and that they live under the same roof.

"Where's the #SocialDistance?" one fan asked, whilst another one remarked: "That's not two metres." Martin was quick to defend himself, however, replying: "Don't worry. We're exempt," followed by a winking face emoji.

The couple are currently self-isolating in their London home with another special family member - their daughter Sapphire, who despite not being featured in the snap was standing closely by.

"Always wondered how you keep mini MSE entertained quietly during the show!?" a fan asked Lara, who clarified: "She's watching!"

Martin, 48, and Lara have been married since May 2009. Lara, 40, is a TV presenter, journalist and former weather presenter. Since 2011, she has worked as a reporter on BBC's Click, and is also the technology columnist for Woman magazine. The couple share one child together, daughter Sapphire, who was born in 2012.