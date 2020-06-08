Rebecca Adlington throws daughter Summer an epic unicorn-themed birthday party Rebecca and Harry spent the day together to mark their daughter's fifth birthday

Rebecca Adlington didn't let lockdown ruin her daughter Summer's fifth birthday party on Monday, pulling all the stops to make it an unforgettable day, complete with giant bouncy castle!

The Olympic swimmer kicked off her daughter's big day with a very special breakfast. Sharing a picture of her daughter sitting on the kitchen table, which is filled with presents, birthday cards and decorated with several unicorn balloons, Rebecca wrote: "Happy 5th birthday Summer!!! I've been saying for the past week... I can't believe you're going to be 5!! She's grown up so much recently! She honestly makes me laugh and smile every day. She's full of joy, fun and cheekiness!"

Summer celebrated her fifth birthday on Monday

Rebecca's former husband and Summer's dad, Harry Needs, was also there, sharing a picture of her "sushi roll" after having opened up all her presents which included clothes, colourful trainers and fun games.

"Time truly flies when you're this happy being your dad. I'm lucky to have such a funny, loving, smiley, caring, happy kid. Happy 5th Birthday Sushi Roll, I'll never stop rolling over backwards for you. #prideandjoy #happybirthday," he wrote alongside a sweet family picture of the three.

Rebecca and Harry made it a day to remember

During the afternoon, the proud parents kept sharing photos and videos of the fun day – which was centred around her favourite fantasy animal, the unicorn. Not only did Summer wear a unicorn-themed dress, but her cake, the piñata and her presents, also featured it.

Best of all, however, was the giant bouncy castle that the former couple had hired. Rebecca shared a fun video of them and her boyfriend, Andrew Parsons, and Harry's best friend bouncing around in it. "It's her birthday!!!" she captioned it.

The fun party was unicorn-themed

Harry and Rebecca welcomed their only daughter in June 2015, nine months after tying the knot. Sadly, the couple announced their separation in 2016.

In 2018, the swimmer found love again with Andrew.