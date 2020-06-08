Matt Baker invites fans inside his living room as he introduces adorable pet cat The former Blue Peter star lives on a farm in Hertfordshire with his wife and children

Living on a farm means that Matt Baker is surrounded by animals, from lambs to chickens, and often shares photos of them on social media. Most recently, the former One Show star delighted fans after posting a picture of his pet cat curled up on the arm of the sofa. The cute snapshot was taken in the living room of Matt's family home in Hertfordshire, and in the caption, the dad-of-two wrote: "Perfect way to start Sunday with my cat – what are your plans for today?" Followers were quick to comment, with one writing: "How sweet does he or she look? Real stunning cat," while another wrote: "She looks very chilled." A third added: "Aww, what a beautiful cat."

Matt Baker shared the sweetest photo of his cat relaxing in the living room

The former Blue Peter star is currently isolating at home during the lockdown with his wife Nicola Mooney and their two children, Luke, 12, and Molly, ten. The Countryfile presenter has been enjoying spending quality time with his family over the past few months. At the end of March, Matt left The One Show after nine years on the show. The doting dad had made the decision to step away from the BBC One programme to spend more time with his children and put them to bed at night, something he has been able to do every evening ever since.

The star left The One Show in March

Matt is incredibly close to his family and they have been helping him with work during the lockdown. In April, the former Strictly contestant's son landed a job filming his dad for Countryfile. Matt couldn't have been prouder and shared the happy news on social media, writing: "Tonight my 12-year-old son films Countryfile. Proud dad, family business, stay home. See you at 7."

Following his departure from The One Show, fans are looking forward to seeing what Matt will do next. The star has an impressive array of talents that he could explore now that he has more time, which include painting and drawing. Matt regularly shares photos of his artistic creations on Instagram, and fans have urged him to do more. The 42-year-old has already done some more presenting too, co-hosting The Big Night In in April alongside Lenny Henry and Davina McCall.

