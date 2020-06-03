Matt Baker delighted his fans on Wednesday morning after sharing the most adorable Instagram snap with his pet dog Bob out on their family farm. In the caption, the former One Show host joked: "Bob's finding it tough getting back into work mode #sheepdog #bordercollie #countrylife #farmlife #landrover #offtofeedthesheep." The photo itself showed his pet pooch sulking in the front of his vehicle, while Matt gave the camera a thumbs up.

His followers were quick to comment on the cuteness overload, with many revealing how much they were missing Matt on television. "Missing you on TV, Matt! Have a good day," said one fan, while another remarked: "Miss you on the One Show." A third post read: "Poor Bob, I know how he feels." A fourth person wrote: "Bless him... obviously not a morning doggy."

The post comes over two months after Matt left his position on The One Show after fronting the series for nine years alongside Alex Jones. The Countryfile presenter lives in Hertfordshire with his wife Nicola Mooney and their children Luke, 12, and Molly, ten. Running the farm is a family affair, with Matt's two children getting stuck in with the daily chores. The star previously wrote a day in the life diary for Countryfile's website, and detailed some of the activities his kids enjoy doing, such as numbering the sheep with a can of spray paint, and feeding the animals.

Home life is incredibly important to the family man – so much so, Matt decided to leave his role on The One Show in order to spend more time with his loved ones. Explaining the reasons for his decision on the show, Matt previously told viewers that while he was excited about future new career opportunities, "most of all, I'm looking forward to spending evenings with my wife Nicola, and finally getting to put my kids to bed".

