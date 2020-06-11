Zoe Ball welcomes very adorable new family member – see photo The It Takes Two host shared the news on Instagram

Zoe Ball has welcomed a new member to the family! Well, sort of. The It Takes Two host revealed on Instagram that her brother, screenwriter Nick Ball, had bought an adorable new pup, sharing a photo of the pair on Instagram. Alongside the snap, the mother-of-two wrote: "Mando. We can't wait to meet him."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Zoe Ball says she had a 'great time' following her first Radio 2 breakfast show in throwback video

By the looks of it, little Mando is a Vizsla, a pointer type dog that is known for being excellent family companions, despite having lots of energy! Needless to say, Zoe's fans found the dog just as cute as she did, with many taking to the comment section of her post to leave heart emojis.

MORE: Zoe Ball shares rare photo of children Woody and Nelly at family gathering

Zoe shared the snap on Instagram

MORE: Zoe Ball reveals stunning living rooms inside country home

Earlier in June, Zoe appeared with her son Woody on Celebrity Gogglebox, treating viewers to a peek inside her stunning home – featuring not one, but two living rooms! The first is decorated with olive green walls and glossy grey wainscoting which leads into a built-in cupboard in one corner.

She also has a canary yellow Chesterfield sofa with a selection of quirky cushions including one grey speckled style with gold metallic embellishment, and another black and white design printed with penguins. On the wall, there's a large graphic piece of artwork with what seems to be shooting star-style smiley face and heart emojis, and two wooden side tables. One holds a stack of books and a dog-shaped ornament (Zoe's clearly a fan), and the other a pink vase of flowers, a retro green Roberts and another metallic silver ornament.

Elsewhere in the house, Zoe also has a second living room, which she previously unveiled in another photo alongside Woody. This one is decorated with white walls and features an enormous dark green velvet sofa with green, grey and glittery pink cushions. In keeping with the colour scheme, there's also a piece of white, black, pink and green artwork hanging on the wall.

Plenty of space for the new pup to run around, then!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.