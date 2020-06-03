Zoe Ball made sure that she celebrated her stepmum's birthday during lockdown – despite not being able to see her in person. Taking to Instagram, the BBC Radio 2 host shared a series of family photos from over the years of herself with her dad Johnny and Dianne, and even a sweet group shot with her children Woody, 19, and Nelly, ten, taken on a sunny day prior to the lockdown. It was a particularly special birthday for Dianne as she was turning 70, and alongside the pictures, her daughter paid a sweet tribute to her. Zoe wrote: "Happy 70 years young to Woody and Nelly's beautiful Nanny Di, my fabulous glamorous Mumly @djohnnyball. We will more than make up for not being together today as soon as we can."

The It Takes Two host continued: "Love you to the moon, twice round and back. (Dad can tell us how far that is and how long it might take) glad the sun is shining for you. Huge kisses all of your kids and grandkids, uncle Paul and Mitzi the chicken and Michael." Zoe's famous friends were quick to wish Dianne many happy returns, with former Strictly star Ian Waite writing: "Happy birthday Di," while The Circle's Tim Wilson wrote: "Happy birthday!" Martine McCutcheon added: "I love these old photos! The fashion and the hair dos etc take me back, your mum is gorgeous darling."

Zoe will be appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox with Woody this week

While Dianne won't be able to see her daughter on her birthday like planned, the mother-of-three will get to watch both Zoe and Woody on the new series of Celebrity Gogglebox, which starts on Friday. The TV star made the exciting announcement that she was joining the latest season of the hit programme with her son last month. Woody is a star in his own right, having won legions of fans with his appearance on The Circle at the beginning of the year. The teenager has recently returned to the UK after travelling around New Zealand with his girlfriend, and is just as excited about being on the hit Channel 4 show as his famous mum is.

Taking to Instagram to announce the news, Woody shared a picture of himself and his mum sitting on the sofa at home with the remote control, and wrote: "I'm super excited to announce that me and my mum are joining this year's cast of Celebrity Gogglebox. Coming 5th June. I can't wait to be back on your screens on such an awesome show, joined by the incredible Wilbur (our cat) and or course my lovely mother @zoetheball."

