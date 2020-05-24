Zoe Ball reveals sadness over missing dad Johnny's birthday The star shared three lovely pictures taken during her childhood to mark the occasion

Zoe Ball was feeling nostalgic on Saturday as she marked her father's birthday by sharing several rare childhood photos on Instagram. Captioning the snaps, which feature her two brothers and dad Johnny, Zoe wrote: "Happy Birthday to my Dadly. Wish we were all together to celebrate. Soon I hope."

One of the pictures shows a young Zoe posing alongside her two brothers, Nick and Dan, and their dad Johnny, who is smiling broadly at the camera. The other two snaps show the family during past family holidays.

Zoe's father is a presenter and back in 2012, he took part in popular dance show Strictly Come Dancing, something that terrified his daughter back then.

The It Takes Two host - who herself took part in the BBC show in 2005 – told The Sun back in 2012 that while she was nervous, she was very proud of her famous father.

"I now know how our families felt when I performed on Strictly in 2005. I was terrified. When I saw him on the balcony on Saturday's show, I needed to pace up and down! I had clammy hands. He did really well. He has so much energy."

She continued: "My dad has embarrassed me quite a lot during my life in the same way that I now embarrass my children. It's your job as a parent to embarrass and humiliate your children as much as you can to get them back for the stress they cause you at times!"

She added: "I feel very proud of Dad. Anything he does out there will be amazing, and I am certainly not worrying about the fact he is the oldest contestant.

"He has always been fit. He skis twice a year and when he was younger, he used to be a drummer. He does have great rhythm."