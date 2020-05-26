Zoe Ball shares new photo of son Woody and his hair has grown so much! The It Takes Two star showed off her son's longer hair on Instagram

Zoe Ball took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of herself and her son Woody watching TV as she announced that the pair would be taking part in Celebrity Gogglebox, and The Circle star Woody's hair has grown so much! Alongside the sweet snap, the It Takes Two host wrote: "My boy Woody and I (and Wilbur the cat) are proper cockahoop [sic] thrilled to be joining Celebrity Gogglebox."

WATCH: Zoe Ball says she had a 'great time' following her first Radio 2 Breakfast Show

Needless to say, followers were thrilled by the news, and famous faces and fans alike took to the comment section of Zoe's post to congratulate the pair. Stacey Dooley left a heart-eyed emoji, while Davina McCall wrote: "I'll be watching." One Gogglebox fan noted: "Hoorah welcome to the Googlebox team," while another added: "Can't wait!"

Zoe shared the photo on Instagram

Hilariously, Woody's former The Circle star, professor Tim Wilson, commented: "Lovely shoes and socks! Wondering what program elicits that expression..."

Zoe's post comes a day after she sent her fans wild with a photo of a homemade wooden cabin created by Woody and her boyfriend Michael Reed. Tucked in a corner of the garden, the structure was surrounded by decking with steps leading up to the front door and three holes for windows.

"Cabin coming along swell #WanyWood #oak #hardlabour #lockdownbuild @michaelreed99 @woody_cook," the Radio 1 Breakfast Show captioned the photo, after revealing she had started construction back in April.

The photo was quickly met by praise from her followers. Laura Whitmore was among the first to comment, simply writing, "Impressive!" while Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard added several clapping emojis. Many also speculated about how the mother-of-two would make use of the cabin, with one joking, "When is it live on Airbnb?" while a second follower inquired: "Well done, is there going to be a bar in there?"

