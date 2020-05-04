Zoe Ball has paid an emotional tribute to her late boyfriend Billy Yates on the three-year anniversary of his death. The Strictly star took to Instagram on Sunday night to remember Billy, who tragically took his own life in 2017. "Billy, 3 years," the BBC radio presenter wrote alongside a throwback snap of the cameraman. "Your love lives on in the hearts of all your dear ones angel. Always the rainbow coming around the bend."

Zoe Ball posted this photo of Billy Yates on Sunday

She added: "Power, strength & love for those in need of love today." Friends and fans alike rushed to pay their respects, with Davina McCall commenting: "Hugs, love to you and his friends and family xxxxx." Ian Waite remarked: "Sending much love." Matt Baker said: "Sending lots of love Zoe X." Stacey Dooley added a red love heart emoji, while Gaby Roslin added: "Sending love sweet Zoe."

On Monday morning, Dermot O'Leary revealed that he would be taking over Zoe's spot on her Radio 2 breakfast show, tweeting: "Standing in for @ZoeTheBall this morning on @BBCRadio2... and no, it's not Saturday."

Zoe dated Billy following the end of her marriage to Norman Cook, and the couple were first pictured together in February 2017. But sadly Billy, who battled depression, passed away in May that year. The heartbroken TV presenter has since completed a Sport Relief cycling challenge from Blackpool to Brighton to highlight the importance of mental health in Billy's memory.

Speaking after the challenge in May 2018, Zoe opened up about her final moments with her boyfriend before his death. Breaking down in tears, the mum-of-two said: "It was just that moment and that feeling of, 'Oh my god, I love him so much and we'll find help and it will all be ok.' And I wish I'd told him that." She continued: "I just thought, whatever it is we have to do, I love him so much we will get through this somehow. He got on his bike and he cycled off and he turned round and he blew me a kiss, and that was the last time that I saw him. And I feel really grateful that I got my goodbye in a way. And I think that was my goodbye."

