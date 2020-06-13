Rochelle Humes supported by celebrity friends as she asks for help to crowdfund exciting new project The mother-of-two wants to get 10,000 inclusive story books into primary schools

Rochelle Humes has teamed up with Little Box of Books for an incredible cause and has received the full support of her celebrity friends, who have rushed to promote her partnership and donate to the cause.

Taking to her Instagram, the mother-of-two announced: "I'm teaming up with @littleboxofbooks to launch our incredibly exciting crowdfunder, #changethestory.

"We would love you guys to help us raise £55,000 to get 10,000 inclusive story books into primary schools all over the UK. 33% of our UK school children are of Black, Asian and minority ethnic origins, yet only 4% of children’s books published in 2018 had a BAME main character," she explained.

"We want to help more children see themselves in stories, it's something I've been passionate about for years, and is what instigated me to write my first children’s book with a black female lead, as I strongly believe you can't be what you can't see.

She continued: "Stories are the window to the wider world and the more that children are exposed to different people from different backgrounds, the more accepting they will be as they grow."

Rochelle and Marvin revealed last week that they want their children to 'feel enough' and represented

Introducing the small business to her nearly two million followers, Rochelle added: "@littleboxofbooks is an amazing small business who sell boxes of storybooks to families and schools that are reflective of the population, helping children to recognise and realise their potential, helping them to grow up understanding difference with compassion and respect. Give them a follow to find out more about their work and please please donate whatever you can by clicking the link in my bio. Together we can #ChangetheStory."

By Saturday morning the project had received over £5,000 in donations and celebrity friends such as Amanda Holden, Emma Willis, Giovanna Fletcher, Stacey Solomon and Fearne Cotton had all taken to their Instagram stories to promote the incredible crowdfunder.