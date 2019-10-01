Rochelle Humes' handbag collection sends fans into meltdown

Rochelle Humes has shared a snap of her school run outfit, and fans are completely in awe of her bag collection. Rochelle, who can be seen posing in her beautifully decorated dressing room, captioned the snap: "And just like that it's already time for the school run, is it just me or was that too quick? *no offence kids*."

An envious collection of handbags can be seen in cabinets behind The Saturdays star, and her eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice. One wrote: "Omg I'm in love with all those bags," and another added: "How many handbags?!?!"

Rochelle shared the glam snap on Instagram

This isn't the first time Rochelle has treated fans to a peek inside her beautiful home. In September, the star offered her followers a glimpse of her gorgeous bathroom, and to say we're jealous would be an understatement. The doting mother-of-two indulged in a little TLC after dropping her kids to school, which included a relaxing soak in the tub while she had the house to herself.

Rochelle often shares snaps of her gorgeous Essex home

The This Morning host shared a snap to her Instagram Stories, and in it, her huge bathroom can clearly be seen - featuring a calming white and grey colour scheme that had major "spa" vibes. In the corner, Rochelle has a white, free-standing tub and on the other side of the room is a grey armchair positioned next to a stunning chrome side table, where a mirror could be seen next to an array of framed photos and ornaments. Bathroom goals!

