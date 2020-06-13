This Morning's Dr Ranj announces big news and Strictly star Janette Manrara couldn't be more excited! The TV doctor has been working hard during the pandemic

Dr Ranj announced some very big news on Friday evening, he is now the sleep ambassador for Furniture Village!

Taking to Instagram, the This Morning star shared a picture of himself sitting on his bed, and wrote: "BIG NEWS! I'm excited to announce that @furniturevillage has asked me to be their new Sleep Ambassador!"

Dr Ranj will be a sleep ambassador for Furniture Village

He continued: "It's a great opportunity for me to talk about one of my favourite subjects – sleep, how to get more of it, and the impact it has on our physical and mental health. Check out Sleep Well, Live Well at furniturevillage.co.uk #sleepwelllivewell #sleep #furniturevillage."

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant was supported by his fans and celebrity friends, including Christine Lampard, who liked the post, and his former Strictly partner, Janette Manrara, who wrote: "Yes they did!!!"

A fan remarked: "Sounds amazing. And you are looking hot as well." Whilst a second one wrote: "Wow that fantastic news. You will be great for the job Dr Ranj."

Dr Ranj received the support of his former Strictly partner Janette

Dr Ranj has been incredibly busy of late, advising viewers and followers during the pandemic. Most recently, the 40-year-old shared a guide about face masks and coverings, explaining what the latest guidance is ahead of its mandatory use next week.

Back in April, the doctor also touched upon a mysterious new illness which can affect children amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Speaking on This Morning, Dr Ranj highlighted to viewers the worrying symptoms parents should be looking out for.

"On the surface, this alert would seem quite scary, but we've got to put it into perspective," he explained. "What we've seen over the last few weeks is a number of children that have been admitted to hospital, some of which have ended up in intensive care with a certain pattern of illness, which is a little bit worrying."

On whether it is linked to coronavirus, the former Strictly star said: "Some of them have tested positive for coronavirus and some of them haven't. And this alert went out to healthcare professionals to ask them to be extra vigilant, just in case we were seeing something new emerging."