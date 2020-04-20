This Morning medic and former Strictly star Dr Ranj revealed his gorgeous living room as part of the Strictly Come Dancing coronavirus challenge in partnership with The One Show, the #KeepDancingChallenge, and it's seriously stunning. It features a muted colour palette with one white wall and two grey walls, a grey sofa with grey cushions, and a black TV unit with a flatscreen television on top. There's also an industrial style floor lamp next to his sofa, and a patterned rug on the floor. Behind him, Dr Ranj also has large glass doors leading out on to his terrace.

The star lives in a two-bedroom apartment in London and has been self-isolating alone following the coronavirus pandemic. In a recent Instagram post he wrote, "I miss human contact. Free hugs and kisses when this is all over." When replying to a comment he added, "I can't wait for this #coronavirus to be gone! But right now, make sure you #Stayhomesavelives!"

He has also revealed other areas of his home in the past. His bedroom features the same grey and white walls, a large grey bed, plenty of grey, white and purple cushions and mirrored furniture including a bedside table and chest of drawers. A previous post showing his living room revealed that, when he's not dancing, he has a glass coffee table in the middle of the room where he keeps a large candle, as well as two large silver candlesticks. On the wall, he has a large grey and white print, while the room also features a black and white photo from his work on the Loose Women Body Stories campaign.

Dr Ranj isn't the only star to have taken part in the Strictly challenge so far – professionals from the show including Amy Dowden, Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec and Diane Buswell have all filmed clips from their homes as part of the campaign.

