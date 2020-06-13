Stacey Solomon makes intriguing announcement – and we want to know more The Loose Women star shared the message on Instagram

Stacey Solomon has revealed that there are "lots of exciting things happening" in her life, also telling her Instagram followers that she "can't wait to share it with you all". We can’t wait to know more! The Loose Women star shared the news on Saturday alongside a video of her partner Joe Swash holding their son Rex in the middle of a field, with Stacey's son Zach standing nearby.

The doting mum's full post read: "Sorry I've been so quiet… we have been for some long walks in some new areas we are just discovering. There's lots of exciting things happening and I can't wait to share it with you all. Love you lots. Hope you're all OK."

Although it's unclear what the former X Factor star's news is, we can't help but hope it's something to do with her recent DIY projects, which have left many fans calling for Stacey to be given an arts and crafts show of her own.

Seemingly not a day goes by without the 30-year-old showing off her latest home DIY project – whether it's making a bedside table lamp or her very own herb garden. The coronavirus lockdown has provided many of us with the opportunity to unleash our creative sides, but doting mum Stacey has certainly taken it to the next level.

In May, Stacey even made a homemade dream catcher using just a hoop, some string and faux flowers! Sharing her tutorial on Instagram Stories, Stacey wrote: "So I wrapped a hoop in string (I got this hoop from Amazon I just typed in 'dream catcher hoop'. Then it's some string to one end and looped it all the way round. Over, under & through." Fingers crossed the mother-of-three's creative side has something to do with her upcoming announcement…

