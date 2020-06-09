Joe Swash bakes what might be the most magical cake we've ever seen The Dancing on Ice star shared his efforts on Instagram

Joe Swash spent his Tuesday baking up a storm, and the results are seriously impressive! Taking to Instagram, the Dancing on Ice winner shared a photo of his bright pink creation, complete with a cream layer sandwiched between the candyfloss coloured sponge, and topped with pink icing, Cheerios and sprinkles. In fact, the cake was so bright in colour that Joe and his family may need to wear sunglasses when they approach it!

How impressive are Joe's efforts!

Famous faces and fans alike were stunned by Joe's efforts, with his partner Stacey Solomon gushing: "I'm actually so proud!" Ruth Langsford added: "That's good Joe!" One impressed fan also noted: "That looks so good!" while another wrote: "Man that looks good."

MORE: Joe Swash left unimpressed by Stacey Solomon's latest home hack

Even Stacey was floored!

MORE: Stacey Solomon shares genius picnic hack just in time for summer

Stacey might have been supportive of Joe's efforts in the kitchen, but he was less impressed with his partner's attempts in their shared bathroom. Earlier in June, the mother-of-three made beautiful little plant hangers for the wall, but as she shared the process on Instagram, Joe could hilariously be heard saying in the background: "Please, god, no. Leave the walls as they are!"

But that didn't stop doting mum Stacey, who told her followers: "I've hung them on the wall next to the fridge. Some of you said they may prefer it indoors so I'll keep you posted. Hopefully if they like it here in their new homes when they grow and become greener this will look really nice.

"I really hope they like living here, because if this works I might do the whole wall," she said, laughing as Joe quickly jumped to voice his disagreement. We're siding with Stacey on this one, we love her latest hack and we are taking notes!

Seemingly not a day goes by without the 30-year-old showing off her latest home DIY project – whether it's making a bedside table lamp or her very own herb garden.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.