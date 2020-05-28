Stacey Solomon left 'sobbing' as she cancels date night with Joe Swash – because Rex has started walking! The couple recently celebrated Rex's first birthday

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash were ready to enjoy a lovely date night together on Wednesday but were forced to cancel their plans after their son Rex hit an incredible milestone – he began to walk!

Loading the player...

WATCH as Stacey and Joe's son Rex takes his first steps

The Loose Women star had shared a video of Joe cooking up a storm in the kitchen, whilst telling fans: "We haven't had a date night in AGES so tonight's the night. I'm going to brush my hair while Hoe gets his chef on."

But the plans were quickly put on hold as Rex began to walk, and proud mum Stacey captured the sweet moment on camera.

MORE: Stacey Solomon overwhelmed with joy after son Rex says this word for the first time

Joe had been preparing a delicious meal

"Date night is cancelled, first mumma, and now this… My emotions, just can't cope," she wrote on her stories. Showing the incredible clip on her Instagram grid, she said: "And he's off! Oh pickle. Honestly I am sobbing. If there's one good thing to come out of these scary hard times it's that mummy and daddy both being home to see this moment. Rex we are so proud of you. Oh my goodness it feels like time is going by at the blink of an eye and you're growing so so quickly. It's sad and I want time to stand still for a moment but at the same time watching you learn grown is the most incredible, most wonderful thing in the world. If anyone needs me I'll be in the egg chair with 100 Daim bars sobbing into Rex’s baby book. Love you all. P.S Theo is like 'I'm bored of this mum... I've been working since I was born and never got this attention."

The star's celebrity friends were quick to send in their well wishes, with Davina McCall writing: "Look how chuffed he is," whilst Myleene Klass shared several crying emojis.

MORE: 9 celebrity kids celebrating birthdays in lockdown

Stacey's sister Jemma commented: "I only just saw this. Can't wait for you to walk to aunty Jem for a cuddle xxx."