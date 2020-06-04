Stacey Solomon's son Rex is his dad Joe Swash's double in adorable picture

Stacey Solomon shared the most adorable photo of her one-year-old son Rex and we can't help but notice how much he looks like his dad Joe Swash in it.

The adorable snap shows the youngster rocking a denim jacket, which perfectly matches his stunning blue eyes, and a personalised cap. "That face," wrote Stacey across the image which was shared in her Stories. And it seems Rex has turned into a little fashionista as the Loose Women panellist was forced to reveal where she had purchased his clothes after being inundated with queries.

Rex looked adorable in his cool outfit

"Lots of you asking…. His hat and denim jacket are from a small business called @Amber.andnoah," she wrote. The mum-of-three later shows five more pictures of her adorable son. "I could just take pictures of you all day pickle," she confessed.

From these latest pictures, it is clear to see that Rex is dad Joe's double, something that fans have noticed before. In a previous picture of Rex shared on her Instagram grid, fans were quick to comment that the Swash genes were strong.

"He's a handsome little boy, looks like his daddy," wrote one of her three million followers, whilst another one commented: "OMG what a spit of Joe."

A third one remarked: "Awww… mini Joe. Such a cutie!"

The presenter shared several more photos of her one-year-old son

Stacey and Joe have been documenting Rex's everyday life since he was born in May 2019, and most recently the couple's followers have been able to see him hit some exciting milestones, such as his first word and his first steps.

Proud mum Stacey revealed last week that she was "sobbing" after her youngest son had begun to walk on his own. "And he's off. Oh pickle. Honestly I am sobbing. If there's one good thing to come out of these scary hard times it's that mummy and daddy both being home to see this moment," she wrote alongside a clip that showed him walking in the family kitchen.

"Rex we are so proud of you. Oh my goodness it feels like time is going by at the blink of an eye and you're growing so so quickly. It's sad and I want time to stand still for a moment but at the same time watching you learn grown is the most incredible, most wonderful thing in the world. If anyone needs me I’ll be in the egg chair with 100 Daim bars sobbing into Rex's baby book, love you all," she added.