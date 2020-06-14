Ayda Field's sweet reunion with mum Gwen as she continues to battle cancer Gwen Field was diagnosed with cervical cancer in January

Ayda Field reunited with her mother Gwen on Saturday afternoon, and shared the sweet moment on her Instagram.

"Socially distant visit with my mommy..." she wrote alongside a picture of her mother sitting outside in their garden whilst wearing a protective mask and gloves.

Ayda spent the afternoon with her mother Gwen

Robbie's wife then posted an image showing her giving her mother a much needed haircut ahead of her next chemotherapy session.

"Visits in the garden with my mother are rare since her cancer diagnosis and Covid 19, but I treasure every moment. Mum hadn't had a hair cut or color in 6 months...she decided that for this week's chemo session, she wanted to feel good. So, I decided to give my hair cutting skills a go. Split ends gone and a whole lot of mother daughter love instead #grateful #motherdaughter #salonwilliamsopenforbusiness:) AW xx," she wrote alongside a picture showing them both in masks and gloves.

Ealier this month, Ayda made the heartbreaking confession that Gwen was diagnosed with cervical cancer just before lockdown. Speaking on her and Robbie's podcast, (Staying) at Home with the Williamses, the 41-year-old revealed: "My mum in January was diagnosed with Stage 2 Cervical Cancer and it had spread outside the cervix and was a very aggressive tumour so alongside her Parkinson's and her Lupus was this cancer battle and because the cancer was so big they decided that she needed to immediately go into chemo and radiation daily and have surgery," Ayda explained.

"Which also meant she was going to miss the birth of our son which I remember being kind of a tough pill to swallow but that was before the pandemic, we were thinking about the birth of bubba. When the pandemic hit it was very scary because my mum with Lupus and Parkinson's and cancer, at 70 years old is prime for some bad things happening so she was going to the hospital every day for these treatments and I just remember every day thinking 'Is she going to pick something up? Is this where it all ends?'" she added.

Ayda and Robbie continue to self-isolate at their Los Angeles mansion with their four children, Charlie, Teddy, Coco and baby Beau. Earlier this week the actress opened up about their kids' routine during lockdown.

"What we have been doing with the kids to keep them entertained is lots of arts and crafts. Charlie in particular loves to paint and draw," she said on her and Robbie's latest podcast episode.

"Teddy likes dancing and making up songs, so we have a piano in the playroom and she just plays and makes up songs and you sometimes sing with her.

"Coco we throw in a cage that's in the playroom and we just let her smash stuff," Ayda jokingly said referring to her daughter's playpen.

"We have another child, Beau, who pretty much just sleeps. Pretty easy maintenance during the day because he drinks his milk, we stick him on his playmat and then he falls asleep," explained the proud mother-of-four.