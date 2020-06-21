Christine Lampard shares rare holiday snaps with Frank to mark his birthday - see his epic cake The Chelsea head coach celebrated his 42nd birthday on Saturday

Christine Lampard delighted fans as she shared several never-before-seen pictures of her and husband Frank to mark his birthday on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-one wrote: "My birthday boy @franklampard. The best husband and the best daddy a girl could wish for."

Christine shared several pictures to mark Frank's birthday

The rare snaps seemed to be taken during past sunny holidays. In one, the couple can be seen happily posing for a photo with the deep blue sea behind them. Another one shows the Loose Women presenter wearing a straw hat whilst Frank is looking handsome wearing a pair of sunglasses.

The Chelsea head coach was inundated with birthday messages from fans and friends. This Morning's Holly Willoughby wrote: "Happy Birthday Frank," whilst Christine's stylist Angie Smith commented: "Happy birthday Franky boy!!"

Piers Morgan, footballer John Terry, Emma Bunton and Saira Khan also sent their best wishes to the former footballer.

The Chelsea head coach turned 42 on Saturday

But the special Instagram tribute wasn't the only surprise Christine had prepared for the day. The TV star also enlisted her favourite baker to create an incredible cake to mark her husband's 42nd birthday.

"Another delicious creation by Fondant Fleur Cakes," she wrote across the most delicious-looking treat which was covered in chocolate and gold and decorated with Ferrero Rochers, Oreos covered in gold and various Kinder treats.

Frank's incredible birthday cake

This is the second birthday the star has celebrated whilst in lockdown. Back in May, Christine took to Instagram to wish her step-daughter Isla a happy 13th birthday. "How are you 13 already @isla.rl what a beautiful young girl you are! I feel very proud to be your stepmum. We love you so much and thank you @fondant_fleur_cakes_ for the best cake (not an ad, just showing appreciation)," she wrote.