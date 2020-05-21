Christine Lampard shares rare photos of stepdaughters as she marks special family milestone

Christine Lampard has often spoken about the wonderful relationship she has with her two stepdaughters, Luna and Isla, and that was clear to see on Wednesday, when the Loose Women panellist took to Instagram to mark Isla's 13th birthday.

"How are you 13 already @isla.rl what a beautiful young girl you are! I feel very proud to be your stepmum. We love you so much and thank you @fondant_fleur_cakes_ for the best cake (not an ad, just showing appreciation)" she wrote.

Isla and Luna with dad Frank

Alongside the sweet caption, she shared several pictures of the teenager. One shows them posing together, whilst others show her with her sister Luna and dad Frank, posing in the Loose Women studio, meeting This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield and lovely pictures taken at Frank and Christine's wedding back in 2015. Of course, Christine also showed a picture of the incredible birthday cake, which features milk and white chocolate and is decorated with lots of sweets, including love hearts, haribo and kinder chocolates.

Isla's incredible birthday cake

Christine has previously opened up about her relationship with her stepdaughters. Most recently, she praised them for helping her take care of baby Patricia, who she welcomed with Frank back in 2018.

"They're brilliant," she told her Loose Women colleagues. "Even just simple things, like I'm going to nip to the shower for two minutes and I know I have the two of them there. They're at that age where I can trust them to do it. And they do adore her. It's like a live-in doll. They're fantastic, the two of them."

Isla pictures visiting the Loose Women studio

Back in 2018, Christine opened up about being a stepmum and said it helped her prepare for motherhood. "I have had the girls since they were four and two and they are 13 and 11 so I have been through all the toddler years, the primary and secondary school bit and teenagers are around the corner," she told Lorraine. "That is preparation, although the baby years is all new to me! So I'll take it day by day really, like every other new mum."