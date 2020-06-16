Christine Lampard twins with daughter Patricia in matching outfits – how adorable The Loose Women star's daughter looked so cute

Christine Lampard was spotted enjoying a stroll on Monday – and we can't get over how cute her outfit is. The Loose Women presenter was twinning with her daughter Patricia, 21 months, in matching denim outfits.

DISCOVER: We've found the PERFECT dupes for Christine's latest outfit

In pictures obtained by MailOnline, the TV star was seen arriving back at her London home with her mini-me daughter and husband Frank Lampard. Christine, 41, looked beautiful as ever in a simple yet chic shirt dress.

Christine has been giving us summer style inspiration

The button-down number boasted a belt knotted around the waist and was perfectly paired with some Birkenstock sandals, which have made a big comeback this summer! Christine's classic Madrid pair are just £55 – a worthy investment for the footwear staple.

SEE MORE: Holly Willoughby's summer skirt is incredible - and Kate Middleton would approve

It was little Patricia's outfit that really caught our attention, however, since the little girl was wearing a denim dress just like her mum, layered over a white T-shirt. How cute!

If your wardrobe is lacking in a denim dress this summer, we’ve found a great alternative to Christine's. We love the simplicity of this New Look one – and it's an absolute bargain at just £25.99.

Denim Shirt Dress in Light Blue, £25.99, New Look

We can totally picture Christine in this lovely French Connection version, complete with longer sleeves and a more classic cut. At £90 it's slightly more pricey, but it'll see you through many summers to come.

Denim Mini Shirt Dress in Mid Blue, £90.00, French Connection

Christine thrilled fans last week when she wore a bright blue dress to join her Loose Women co-hosts on the panel last Friday, looking gorgeous in her & Other Stories frock. Sharing a selfie from backstage at ITV, she penned: "Thanks for your company this Friday".

The star has been isolating at her stunning London home with husband Frank and their daughter, as well as Frank's daughters Luna and Isla from his former relationship with Elen Rivas.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.