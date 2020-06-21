Jennifer Aniston looks completely unrecognisable in latest lockdown post The Friends star was the latest celebrity to take part in the latest viral challenge

Jennifer Aniston delighted her fans this week after becoming the latest celebrity to take part in the viral gender face swap challenge. The Friends star took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself as her character Rachel Green from the hit sitcom, which had been created by fan account @friends_season, and wrote alongside them: "Had to." The Hollywood star also wrote that her male name was 'Richard Green', paying another nod to her alter-ego. The face swap challenge has been keeping everyone entertained during the lockdown, with other famous faces taking part including Piers Morgan, Ellie Goulding and Miley Cyrus.

Jennifer has been isolating at her home in Beverly Hills during the coronavirus lockdown and has been keeping in touch with her famous friends via video calls and on social media. Last week, the Along Came Polly actress made sure her best friend Courteney Cox felt extra special on her birthday, and shared some never-before-seen pictures of the pair of them from over the years on social media. Jennifer also apologised for being slightly late with her public tribute, writing: "Sorry I'm late" with a face-palm emoji.

During the lockdown, Jennifer has also been keeping busy with household tasks. The Morning Show star recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's show via video link, where she told him that she had been occupying herself by organising her wardrobes, but that she was trying not to do it quickly as she didn't want to run out of things to do. She also surprised the host after showing him a large painting of a frog that she had ordered after mistaking it for an art project that would occupy her time.

Jennifer with her Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

"I guess I ordered something different from what I thought," she said. "I thought I had ordered paint by numbers, but what I actually ordered was the actual painting."

The 51-year-old is incredibly proud of her home, and collaborated with designer Stephen Shadley to transform the 1970s property into the perfect Californian retreat. She opened up about her residence to Architectural Digest, telling the publication: "The house has a rather glamorous, old-fashioned Hollywood quality. I can just imagine the Rat Pack stopping by; someone is playing the piano, and people are laughing in the next room."

She also described her home as a "big hug", adding: "It's like a big hug. People can get so distracted by static, I love the silence here."

