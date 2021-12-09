Jennifer Aniston lounges in a white bikini top and high-waisted pants for fabulous photoshoot

Jennifer Aniston delivered a heartfelt message alongside some stunning new photos of herself on Wednesday when she took to Instagram with a sneak peek at her latest shoot.

The former Friends star was feeling thankful for her longtime career and for her glam squad when she shared the photos from her spread in The Hollywood Reporter.

In one image, Jennifer was lounging on a chair outdoors wearing a white bikini top and high-waisted pants.

She wore a trilby hat perched on her head as she looked down the lens of the camera.

In others, she was dressed to impress in a black leotard with a sheer skirt and she shared some casual snapshots from the series too.

Her caption read: "Thank you #SherryLansing, the @HollywoodReporter and all of you incredible women in film and television for inspiring me over the last god knows how many years. This is my JOB!?? Blessed⁣."

Jennifer graced the pages of The Hollywood Reporter

Not surprisingly her fans rushed to comment and wrote: "OMG," and another added: "These photos are stunning."

In the interview with the trade publication, she opened up about the recent Friends reunion and said they were "naive" going into it.

She went as far as to say that revisiting the set of the sitcom brought back memories of the "hardest time" in her life.

Jennifer said the Friends reunion was much harder than she thought it would be

⁣"Time travel is hard," she said, talking about going back to the nineties in NYC. "I think we were just so naive walking into it, thinking, 'How fun is this going to be? They're putting the sets back together, exactly as they were.' Then you get there and it's like, 'Oh right, I hadn't thought about what was going on the last time I was actually here.'"

She added: "It was all very jarring and, of course, you’ve got cameras everywhere and I’m already a little emotionally accessible, I guess you could say, so I had to walk out at certain points. I don’t know how they cut around it."



