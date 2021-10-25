Jennifer Aniston's heartbreaking tribute to Friends' James Michael Tyler following death

Jennifer Aniston has posted a heartbreaking tribute to Friends' James Michael Tyler following his death from cancer.

The star, 59, who played Gunther on the NBC sitcom, passed away on Sunday after battling stage 4 prostate cancer for the past three years.

WATCH: Friends star James Michael Tyler reveals cancer diagnosis

In Friends, James' character is in love with Jennifer's Rachel but only gets the courage to confess in the series finale, when he finds out that she is going to Paris.

Sharing that beautiful clip on Instagram, Jennifer wrote alongside it: "Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed #JamesMichaelTyler."

Jennifer Aniston shared a beautiful tribute on her Instagram

She accompanied the moving tribute with a broken heart emoji.

In the video, Gunther tells Rachel: "I know you are leaving tonight, but I just have to tell you, I love you. I don't know if that changes your plans at all, but I thought you should know."

Rachel then tells him: "Gunther, I love you too. Probably not in the same way, but I do. And when I am in a café, having coffee, or I see a man with hair brighter than the sun, I will think of you."

Fans and friends on the star loved the tribute, with many simply commenting broken heart emojis.

James appeared in over 50 episodes of Friends

"You will always be the Rachel to his Gunther," one wrote, whilst another added: "May he rest in peace. Thank you for all the laughs and smiles James."

James first revealed his diagnosis in 2018 but earlier this year, following the Friends reunion which he missed, he announced that in the past year it had spread to his bones.

Speaking on NBC's Today show, the 59-year-old shared: "My specific prognosis is stage four. Late-stage cancer, so eventually, you know, it’s probably going to get me."

The cancer was discovered in his prostate three years ago and he shared that at the time "life was pretty much normal". He visited the Today studio in 2019 and he said at the time he was "feeling fine".

But early in 2020, the cancer mutated and it spread to his bones and spine, causing fractures and tumors. He was no longer able to walk.