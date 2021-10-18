Jennifer Aniston sends emotional plea to fans in heartbreaking post The Friends actress often uses her public platform to help others

Jennifer Aniston has a mass following on social media with over 38 million followers and often uses it to do good.

And over the weekend, the Friends star did just that, as she helped spread the word of a missing dog.

In an emotional Instagram post, Jennifer shared details of missing dog Stormi, who has been missing since 9 September.

She wrote alongside a black-and-white message of Stormi and their owner: "This little one @stormilittles has been missing since September 9… last seen in Santa Monica," alongside a heartbroken emoji.

The star added a phone number to call if any of her followers had any information, alongside a praying emoji.

The Morning Show actress loves dogs and was no doubt touched by the sad story of Stormi.

Jennifer herself is the proud owner of three dogs – Lord Chesterfield, Sophie and Clyde, and often shares sweet photos of them on social media.

Jennifer Aniston asked her followers to help look for missing dog Stormi

Last week, the award-winning actress paid tribute to Lord Chesterfield as she celebrated one year of being his owner.

Alongside a series of photos of them together, Jennifer wrote: "One year with my lovable, squeezable, I'll call it… talkative (barks at air), cuddly, and not-so-little-anymore Lord Chesterfield."

Speaking in an interview with Dog Monthly, the Horrible Bosses star admitted that her pets were some of her best friends. She even shared that she chose to remember one of her late dogs in a very special way – with a tattoo.

Jennifer said: "I had a dog, Norman, who was so lovely and was my best friend for many years. When he went at the age of 15 I was heartbroken and I had his name tattooed on my right foot, so he still comes for walks with me."

The Friends star has a huge garden for her dogs to run around in

The star loves nothing more than spending time at home with her three dogs, with the property boasting a huge garden for them all to run around in.

While she is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life, the actress recently opened up about her relationship status in an interview with SiriusXM's Bruce Bozzi.

Jennifer with her Friends co-stars

She was asked if she was currently dating anybody, to which she replied: "No, not at the time. No, I'm not. I feel like I'm getting there. Hasn't been time. Let's be…" she said.

"It's Covid. Although people seem to have met and found love during COVID. I don't know how it works," she said.

