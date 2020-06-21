Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban had more than one reason to celebrate over the weekend, as they not only marked the Big Little Lies star's birthday on Saturday, but Father's Day on Sunday! The celebrity couple are currently isolating in Nashville with their two daughters, Sunday, 11, and Faith, nine, and have been enjoying spending quality time together. To make sure Nicole had a day to remember, Keith surprised the Hollywood actress with some beautiful flowers and helium balloons, which featured in a sweet photo of the birthday girl on the singer's Instagram account. "WHAT A GIFT JANELLE AND ANTONY KIDMAN BROUGHT INTO THE WORLD ON THIS DAY !!! Happy Birthday Babygirl," he wrote alongside the photo.

Throughout lockdown, Nicole and Keith have been helping to keep up their family's spirits, as well as their fans. Over the past few months, Keith has given virtual concerts from his garage via Instagram so that people can enjoy his music during these uncertain times. The country singer even put on a charity socially-distant concert in a car park for key workers in the area.

Nicole Kidman celebrated her birthday on Saturday during lockdown

The couple's daughters have also been having fun spending quality time with their parents. Keith recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about their time in isolation and said that they were getting out in their backyard a lot, as well as playing music and playing card games. "It's early days, still, in a lot of ways, but it's been a very vibrant house," he explained. Nicole also shared a photo of herself reading an Italian book last week, revealing that she's currently learning the language.

The celebrity couple are isolating in Nashville with their two daughters

Like many other parents, Keith and Nicole have also been experiencing homeschooling their daughters for the first time. Keith recently admitted that Nicole was the better teacher, telling Weekend Today that he wasn't as confident with teaching their daughters. "It's definitely not me, given I was a Caboolture High drop out at 15. Nic is better at it than me, I failed music," he said.

Prior to the lockdown, Nicole and Keith would split their time between their homes in Nashville and London, depending on their work schedules. The celebrity couple also have properties in LA and Australia, where both of their families are from. The pair first met at the 2005 G'Day USA gala, which honours Australians in Los Angeles. Keith was performing at the event and Nicole couldn't take her eyes off of him. "We kind of met and then about four months later he called me," Nicole told Ellen DeGeneres in 2013.

