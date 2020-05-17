Nicole Kidman has given fans a glimpse inside her family's stunning home in Nashville over the weekend after sharing footage of husband Keith Urban announcing details of his drive-in gig on Instagram. In footage posted on The Undoing star's account, the musician was sitting in front of a bookshelf filled with records and a music system, while a guitar was seen leaning against the wall. Nicole and Keith's stunning property also boasts a home studio in the basement where the singer has been performing virtual concerts during the lockdown to help keep his fans entertained during these uncertain times. What's more, Keith has now started doing socially-distant concerts for frontline workers, which has been named Urban Underground.

The Big Little Lies star and her husband have been making the most of the lockdown, not only with finding ways to help spread positivity online but within their own family too. The celebrity couple share daughters Sunday, 11, and Faith, nine, and together they have been enjoying finding new ways to entertain themselves. Keith recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about their time in isolation and said that they were getting out in their backyard a lot, as well as playing music and playing card games. "It's early days, still, in a lot of ways, but it's been a very vibrant house," he explained. Nicole also shared a photo of herself reading an Italian book last week, revealing that she's currently learning the language.

While in isolation, Nicole has been sharing regular updates on social media, and recently the mother-of-four shared a photo of a tasty looking Afternoon Tea that she had prepared for her daughters, complete with freshly-baked scones and jam. The Hours actress has also been posting pictures from inside her stunning home, and even gave a glimpse into her beautiful garden, which has a bed of pink roses growing in one section of the outside space.

The Others actress had been used to travelling around the world for work on a regular basis prior to the coronavirus pandemic and is finding it nice having her family in the same place for a long period of time. Keith and Nicole split their time between the United States and the UK, where they have a home in London. The musician opened up about their routine in an interview with The Times, admitting that no day is the same. "We live in different places – between Nashville and London – so we're just used to not having a particular structure. It's based on whether Nic's working, whether I'm working," he said.

