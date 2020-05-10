Nicole Kidman shared one of the ways she's coping amid the stress of the coronavirus pandemic: learning Italian! Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a photo of herself on a large chair, with her wavy, strawberry blonde hair loosely tied on top of her head. She wore a navy shirt with white polka dots and matching dark trousers and appeared deep in thought as she balanced a laptop on her knee. In her hands, she held the book Prego! while next to her was a folder of papers and worksheets and the book Easy Italian Reader.

The Big Little Lies star captioned the studious image: "@HarpersBazaarUS #HopeAtHome What gives me hope right now is this Italian phrase 'Andrà tutto bene' which means 'everything will be alright!' During this time while staying at home I have been studying Italian which has given me hope, solace and distraction. I’ve always been in love with Italy but to be able to rediscover the language right now has been such a saving grace for me."

The star went on: "Also, for anyone that wants to hear something that is so beautiful, look up the song Nessun Dorma, an aria from the Italian opera Turandot. The video of an Italian opera singer serenading his city from his balcony has been watched by so many but it deserves to be watched by many many more. Enjoy." Nicole's fans loved both the snapshot and her recommendation, commenting: "So beautiful," "Cute," and: "Nessun dorma is my absolute favourite! It is so beautiful, I would love to be able to sing it but my opera voice lacks the opera [laughing emoji]."

Mum-of-two Nicole is a talented singer, as is her husband, country star Keith Urban. The couple are spending lockdown in their Nashville home alongside their two daughters, Sunday, 11, and Faith, nine. Keith recently spoke about his family's time in isolation during an interview with Entertainment Tonight and said that they were getting out in their backyard a lot, as well as playing music and playing card games. "It's early days, still, in a lot of ways, but it's been a very vibrant house," he said.

