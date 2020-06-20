Phillip Schofield has one of the most unique kitchens we've ever seen! The This Morning host took to Instagram on Friday night to reveal that he'd made fish and chips from scratch, and not only were the results majorly impressive, but the doting dad also showed off his unique eye for design.

Above the windows that looked out onto Phil and his family's incredible garden were red gingham blinds, and the open-plan room had a smart white colour scheme. Surrounding the black marble countertops were chic white leather stools, but most impressive of all was a corner of the kitchen that housed the traditional AGA oven.

The appliance could be seen tucked away beneath a unique brick arch, which had been painted white in accordance with the rest of the room. Amazing!

How incredible is Phil's kitchen nook!

The TV star is currently living with his wife Stephanie and their two daughters Molly and Ruby after he came out as gay following 27 years of marriage.

Last month, the father-of-two also shared a photo of the conservatory in his stunning Oxfordshire home. With a large brown leather sofa, tall windows and a long wooden dining table, the airy glass room is the perfect place to enjoy whatever tasty meal Phil rustles up in the kitchen.

As for the garden that can be seen through his kitchen windows, the jaw-dropping outdoor space is not only home to a blooming wisteria bush on the patio that wraps around the windows of the property, but also a large patio, BBQ station and even an enormous round trampoline!

In May, the 58-year-old shared a clip of himself working up a sweat by bouncing around on said trampoline, writing: "You have to have fun when you're filming."

