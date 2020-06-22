Rachel Riley shares gorgeous new photo of Pasha Kovalev with baby Maven for this special reason The Strictly couple welcomed their little girl in December

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev have marked a whole new milestone with their baby daughter Maven. Taking to her Twitter page on Sunday, the Countdown presenter shared a rare new photo of her husband Pasha holding their little girl on his shoulders as they celebrated their first Father's Day together.

"Happy Father's Day to all the wonderful dads and grandads out there! Have a lovely day all of you #firstfathersday," tweeted the proud mum, prompting her to receive a flurry of heart-warming messages.

WATCH: Rachel Riley's baby daughter makes her Countdown debut

"Love her hat! Super picture of them both. Thanks for sharing," wrote one follower, while another remarked: "What a joyous photo." A third post read: "The baby steals all the spotlight! Absolutely adorable." A fourth person said: "The luckiest man... in the world..."

The special day comes shortly after Rachel and Pasha celebrated their daughter's six-month anniversary. "Already six months of this happy little face," the doting mum gushed on Tuesday. "Could never get enough of her, it's true what they say about baby love! #babyspam #babygirl."

Rachel shared this lovely photo of Pasha with baby Maven

The couple, who met on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2013, welcomed their adorable tot, whose full name is Maven Aria Riley Kovaleva, on 15 December, two weeks after her due date. Prior to her arrival, the couple eloped to Las Vegas in May last year, shortly after announcing that they were expecting a baby.

It seems these past few months in lockdown has been very meaningful to Rachel and Pasha. In a recent interview with The Sun, the mum-of-one opened up about how much she was enjoying lockdown as she talked about her mother-in-law staying with them. Although, Rachel was quick to acknowledge that many have been struggling during this period, saying: "It's one of those things where you feel slightly guilty for enjoying aspects of lockdown. We're in a really fortunate position."

"All of our work's gone but we're not having to struggle in that sense," she added. "Pasha would have been away with tours and cruises dancing had it not been for lockdown so he's enjoying time with us."