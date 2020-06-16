Rachel Riley occasionally updates her followers on her family life, delighting fans with pictures of her baby daughter Maven, whom she shares with husband Pasha Kovalev. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the Countdown host once again took to social media to post a gorgeous new photo of her little girl as she turned six months old. "Already six months of this happy little face," the doting mum gushed in the caption. "Could never get enough of her, it's true what they say about baby love! #babyspam #babygirl."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rachel Riley opens up about lockdown life

Rachel, 34, and husband Pasha, 40, welcomed their daughter, whose full name is Maven Aria Riley Kovaleva, on 15 December, two weeks after her due date. Prior to her arrival, the couple eloped to Las Vegas in May last year, shortly after announcing that they were expecting a baby.

READ: Rachel Riley reveals Pasha Kovalev's mum is stranded with them amid lockdown

The Countdown host shared this snap of little Maven

The celebration comes shortly after Rachel opened up about how much she was enjoying lockdown. Speaking to the Sun, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant opened up about the fact that her husband's mother has been staying with them, meaning that there are more hands on deck to help out when it comes to their baby. Although, Rachel was quick to acknowledge that many have been struggling during this period, saying: "It's one of those things where you feel slightly guilty for enjoying aspects of lockdown. We're in a really fortunate position."

MORE: Rachel Riley shares glimpse inside chic marble kitchen

"All of our work's gone but we're not having to struggle in that sense," she added. "Pasha would have been away with tours and cruises dancing had it not been for lockdown so he's enjoying time with us." Rachel then went on to say: "I feel guilty all my friends, or most of them, had a period where they were left alone with the baby." Pasha's mum was visiting the UK when the government announced lockdown measures, meaning she was unable to return to Russi

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.