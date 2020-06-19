Rachel Riley confirms exciting new venture: 'This should be fun' The Countdown presenter is famed for her mathematic skills!

Rachel Riley is among one of the many contributors who has teamed up with social media giant TikTok for a new initiative called #LearnOnTikTok. The 34-year-old, who is known for being a maths whizz on Countdown, has joined the likes of English Heritage and Our Girl actor Sean Sagar to produce educational content for the platform.

"This should be fun," tweeted the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant. "TikTok makes moves into education market." The social media platform allows users to make videos up to 15 seconds long, and allows them to add extra features such as filters and music.

Rich Waterworth, TikTok's general manager for Europe, told the BBC that the media company has seen a rise in interest in educational videos, with more than seven billion views of the hashtag #LearnOnTikTok.

"Going forward, LearnOnTikTok is about us investing in partners and content creators with a breadth of professional content," he said. "We think this is about applying the power of TikTok to learning: the effects, the audio, the transitions, the tools that make it so engaging and fun, to make people enjoy learning."

Rachel with her baby daughter Maven

The exciting news comes shortly after Rachel and her Strictly star husband Pasha Kovalev celebrated their baby daughter Maven's six-month anniversary. "Already six months of this happy little face," the doting mum gushed on Tuesday. "Could never get enough of her, it's true what they say about baby love! #babyspam #babygirl."

Rachel and Pasha, 40, welcomed their daughter, whose full name is Maven Aria Riley Kovaleva, on 15 December, two weeks after her due date. Prior to her arrival, the couple eloped to Las Vegas in May last year, shortly after announcing that they were expecting a baby.

