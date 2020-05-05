Rachel Riley has given her fans a small sneak peek into her life at home by inadvertently showing off her stunning kitchen. The former Strictly Come Dancing star recently took to Instagram to share a snap of her wearing a charity T-shirt whilst posing by her worktop table. Her kitchen features off-white marble walls, finished with gold brass fittings. The room is lined with modern grey cabinets offset by white, marble effect flooring.

Rachel Riley posted this snap from her kitchen

This is not the first time Rachel has given followers a glimpse into her stylish home. During the Christmas period, the mum-of-one uploaded various photos showing off her living room, which boasted minimalistic walls, a white sofa, wooden floors (complete with chic, champagne coloured rug) and a gorgeous artwork hanging on the wall.

MORE: Rachel Riley shares never-before-seen photo with her brother Alex

The 34-year-old, who is best known for starring on Channel 4's Countdown, lives in London with her husband Pasha Kovalev and their baby daughter Maven. Although the couple tend to keep away from the limelight, Rachel sometimes shares lovely photos with their little girl. Last month, in celebration of their daughter's four month birthday, Rachel uploaded a close-up image of mother and daughter together. She captioned the snapshot: "4 months together already. There really is nothing like it."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rachel Riley's daughter makes Countdown debut

Rachel and Pasha welcomed their daughter, whose full name is Maven Aria Riley Kovaleva, on 15 December, two weeks after her due date. Prior to her arrival, the lovebirds eloped to Las Vegas in May last year, shortly after announcing that they were expecting a baby. Rachel recently made her return to the popular Channel 4 show.

MORE: Craig Revel-Horwood opens up about Jonathan Myring's romantic proposal

On her first day back, both Rachel and Pasha introduced their baby girl to the Countdown family. At the beginning of the episode, Nick asked Rachel how her weekend was, to which she replied: "I had a bit of a busy weekend, I made a new friend, quite literally, do you want to meet her?" Maven then appeared on set in Pasha's arms. "So yeah, a bit of a busy weekend, it feels like two and a half months have passed," she joked.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.