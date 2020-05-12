Rachel Riley reveals Pasha Kovalev's mum is stranded with them amid lockdown

Rachel Riley has opened up about life in lockdown with her husband Pasha Kovalev, describing their time together as the new normal. The Strictly Come Dancing couple, who welcomed their little girl Maven in December, are also self-isolating with the professional dancer's mother Galina after she was left stranded in the UK due to the lockdown restrictions. During a Q&A session with Dr Dawn ahead of World Numeracy Day, Rachel revealed how her baby daughter was picking up more Russian when asked whether she would be bilingual.

"We hope so," shared the Countdown presenter. "Pasha is only speaking in Russian to her and I'm speaking poor Russian and English, obviously. Pasha's mum was visiting when lockdown happened - from Siberia. So she's still with us because she's been stranded here for an extended period of time." She added: "So Mave is getting an extra dose of Russian. Hopefully, she won't pick up my accent because that would be awful."

Despite not being able to see her own parents, Rachel confessed she is relishing the extra family time both she and Pasha are having together. "Working from home is looking after the baby," she said. "We're now in our little routine now, all the things that we shouldn't do has just gone out of the window. I'm going to be at home for however long, whenever she needs feeding, she gets fed. I take her for a walk every day, she loves her sling and she's guaranteed a nap."

Rachel and Pasha Kovalev welcomed Maven in December

"Like the rest of the country, we are just waiting to hear when restrictions might be lifted," she continued. "When we can possibly meet my parents in the park or somewhere along those lines, and say, 'Here's the baby.' From a distance."

Rachel, 34, and Pasha, 40, welcomed their daughter, whose full name is Maven Aria Riley Kovaleva, on 15 December, two weeks after her due date. Prior to her arrival, the lovebirds eloped to Las Vegas in May last year, shortly after announcing that they were expecting a baby. The celebrity mathematician confessed she feels lucky that Maven was born before the coronavirus outbreak.

"We managed to get out and meet her grandparents as well as have baby dates with some of my friends before lockdown happened," revealed the new mum. "I've got friends now who have just popped babies out in the last couple of weeks, and they don't have that luxury. They haven't been able to introduce their little ones to their parents yet."

