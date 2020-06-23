Steve Bing, a film producer and the co-writer of Kangaroo Jack, has tragically passed away aged 55. According to TMZ, he died after falling from an apartment building. His publicist Michelle Bega confirmed the news, telling Sky News that she was "overwhelmed trying to process this unbelievable and sad event".

Steve has passed away aged 55

A spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed it was investigating a death at 10,000 Santa Monica Boulevard at around 1pm on Monday but did not confirm the person's identity.

Steve shared a son with Elizabeth Hurley

Steve, who was also the founder of Shangri-La Entertainment and perhaps best known for investing in films including The Polar Express and Beowulf, previously dated Elizabeth Hurley, and is the father of her 18-year-old son, Damian. The pair have yet to speak publicly about the tragic news. Former US president Bill Clinton, who was a friend of Steve's, released a statement which read: "I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he's finally found peace."

Bill Clinton paid tribute to his friend

Screenwriter Josh Olson took to Twitter to post about the news, writing: "Steve Bing was my friend and my partner. He was a good man who loved movies and music and cared passionately about fairness. Simple but important concept. I loved him. Depression is... horrible. Hold your friends close."

READ: Bilbo Baggins actor Sir Ian Holm dies aged 88

His followers were quick to offer their support, with one writing: "So sorry for your loss. May your grief soon turn to fond memories." Another added: " am terribly sorry for the loss of your friend. Be well."