Dame Vera Lynn dies aged 103 weeks after the Queen makes reference to We'll Meet Again The singer performed to troops during WWII

Dame Vera Lynn has died at the age of 103, her family have said. The singer, who was known as "the forces' sweetheart" for performing to troops during the Second World War, produced hits songs such as We'll Meet Again, There'll Always Be An England and (There'll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover.

WATCH: A look into Dame Vera Lynn's life

Dame Vera's family confirmed she died on Thursday morning surrounded by her close relatives. In a statement, they said: "The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain's best-loved entertainers at the age of 103."

Earlier this year, the Queen referenced one of Dame Vera's most beloved songs when she addressed the country, who were separated from families and friends during the coronavirus lockdown, saying: "We will meet again."

In April, Dame Vera opened up about her reaction to hearing the Queen reference her song, telling The Sun: "I watched the speech, which was wonderful, but I didn’t know she was going to finish with the words, We will meet again. I have met the Queen on a number of occasions.

"You have to have something and someone we can look up to and rely on in times of trouble - and Her Majesty is that person." Speaking about the song, Dame Vera added: "It's a good song, as it goes with anyone, anywhere, saying goodbye to someone."

Dame Vera sang We'll Meet Again

In 2016, Dame Vera was made a Member of the Order of the Companions of Honour by the Queen, to celebrate 80 years of service to the entertainment industry. Last month, the singer became the oldest artist to get a top 40 album in the UK when her greatest hits album was re-entered in the charts at number 30.